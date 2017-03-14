Ready For More? Alessia Cara And Kyle Will Perform At The 2017 VMAs

If you happened to be thinking to yourself, “Gee, the VMAs could use some fresh blood alongside all these veterans like P!nk, Katy Perry, and Kendrick Lamar,” then we’ve got good news for you. Joining the stacked performer lineup are Alessia Cara and Kyle, two VMA rookies who’ll bring tons of energy to the stage.

Cara performed on the pre-show at the 2016 VMAs, but this year will mark her first time hitting the main stage. The “Scars to Your Beautiful” singer also boasts four nominations, including Best Direction, Best Fight Against the System, and the night’s biggest prize, Video of the Year.

Kyle, meanwhile, is coming off an epic summer during which he was named MTV’s Push: Artist to Watch for the month of June. He’ll bring his reliably positive vibes to the VMAs, where he’s nominated for Best Visual Effects, for his Lil Yachty-featuring hit “iSpy.”

Cara and Kyle join a star-studded roster that includes fellow performers Kendrick, Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, Lorde, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Fifth Harmony, Shawn Mendes, Khalid, Logic, Julia Michaels, and Post Malone. Check out our guide for everything you need to know about the VMAs.

Catch all the performances when the 2017 VMAs touch down at the Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, August 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. See the full list of nominees and vote for Best New Artist now!