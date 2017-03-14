Is Veronica Ready To Reclaim Her Challenge Queen’s Throne?

The champ doubted her ability to get back into the game, but won the most recent mission

Will the newest champ of The Challenge XXX be one of its founding players?

Veronica, the pride of Road Rules: Semester at Sea, most recently appeared on 2009’s The Ruins before accepting a bid on Dirty 30. She ran the show in its earliest stages -- winning Challenge 2000, The Gauntlet and The Inferno handily. However, the vet had doubts upon her return that she could hack it among the likes of young blood like Tori and Britni, but things took a fortuitous turn during “Pirates Treasure,” and Veronica officially got her groove back.

The game, a beach-spanning obstacle course, challenged teams in man/woman pairs to each retrieve a chest that contained a flag, drag it through various stages and ultimate break it open and fly it up their respective flagpoles. And at the get-go, the guys gave Nelson a hard time for winding up with V as his wing woman.

Jenna and Tony, who’d won the redemption challenge, chose all the pairs.

“I’m gonna give Nelson Veronica, and hopefully that’s weight to hold him back from winning this thing,” Tony said.

Still, Nelson was sure Tony had made a mistake, and that having Veronica by his side was an asset.

“The joke’s on you,” Nelson said. “I get Veronica, and experience goes a long way in this game…Honestly, I feel lucky having her as a partner.”

Ultimately, Nelson was right to put his faith in V, and Team Neon Green flew through the mission, dragging their chest across the sand, digging it through a tunnel and sliding it across a series of raised beams with ease. Finally, when TJ blew the whistle, it was their jolly roger that had been raised first, signaling their decisive win.

“Nelson and I win, and it feels like I’m right at home,” Veronica said in the glow of her victory.

But is Veronica’s stay in the winners’ circle a flash in the pan? Sure, she’s proven her strength, but as she’s pointed out time and time again, her eight-year-long Challenge hiatus has made her into a bit of an outsider-looking in, and this game is all about alliances.

What do you think — is it possible Veronica’s ready to make a serious comeback, and could The Challenge XXX be hers for the taking? Or, is she outmatched by the game’s other ladies, and will The Presidio eventually eat her alive? Share your thoughts, and see how V handles the next leg of The Challenge Tuesday night at 10/9c!