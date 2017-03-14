The Teen Mom 2 Kids Are Heading Back To School

Leah Messer's Instagram

And it looks like Ali and Aleeah are more than ready for second grade

It's the end of August, and students of all ages are readying themselves to go back to school. And five little ones from Teen Mom 2 have already started a brand-new year of studies and educational adventures.

First up, Leah Messer's "big girls" Ali and Aleeah are all smiles as they gear up for their inaugural day:

Meanwhile, Briana DeJesus' firstborn Nova strikes a post before heading to the classroom:

And Kailyn Lowry's oldest son Isaac is all smiles with his brothers Lincoln and Baby Lo:

Last, but certainly not least, Chelsea Houska's mini-me Aubree appears ready to take on second grade:

Offer your well wishes to the MTV kiddos below, and be sure to catch them (and their doting mamas) every Monday on Teen Mom 2 at 9/8c!