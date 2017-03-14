Meet Jason Wahler's 'Beautiful Little Lady' Delilah

Jason Wahler's Instagram

Jason Wahler is now a member of a special Laguna Beach/Hills club: The former MTV star is a parent!

The SoCal native -- who happily announced back in February that he and wife Ashley would soon be adding a little one to their brood -- just welcomed daughter Delilah Ray Wahler. Baby D made her big debut on Monday, August 21 (Eclipse day!) and weighed 7 pounds and 12 ounces.

"My beautiful little lady has arrived!!" Jason captioned the Instagram image above. "Delilah Ray Wahler #eclipsebaby #soblessed #godisgood #unforgettablemoments @ashleywahler." Already wrapped around her daddy's finger!

The happy mama also shared an image of her mini-me -- and gushed that she "#cantgetenoughofher."

Shortly after the birth, the couple opened up to Entertainment Tonight about their brand-new addition.

"We are so unbelievably in love! We are so excited to start this new chapter of our lives and never thought we could love someone so much," the couple told ET.

