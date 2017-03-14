The VMAs Just Got A Little Dirty

Johnny Bananas' Instagram

For one night only, the Challenge XXX competitors put the game aside

The Challenge XXX players may be vying for the biggest prize EVER during this anniversary season -- but the entertaining cast put the grueling game on the back-burner and attended the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. No brutal double crosses for these folks (right now, at least)!

Without further ado, here is the gang who traveled from Colombia near and far to be at the Katy Perry-hosted telecast:

And, because we love a good throwback, here's CT at his first VMAs (back in 2003 with his Real World: Paris roomies!):

KMazur/WireImage

Last, but certainly not least, don't miss the entire gang this Tuesday on a brand-new episode of The Challenge XXX at its new time 10/9c!