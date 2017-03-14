Selena Gomez Can't Stop Making Friends At The VMAs

John Shearer/Getty Images

From Adele to Nick Jonas to Taylor Swift, let's look back on her many VMA friendships

Just because someone is the most followed person on the Internet doesn't necessarily mean that translates when you put your phone down. But turns out, Selena Gomez, who has 125 million followers on Instagram alone, is a pretty decent person in real life too.

Gomez, who's frequently snapped with her boyfriend The Weeknd, has a slew of famous friends, and while they may hang in private, Gomez uses awards shows as her social playground. Over the years, the "Fetish" singer has caught up with old pals at the VMAs, while making new friends too — all in between winning awards, of course.

The singer is nominated for two friendly team-ups at the 2017 VMAs — Best Dance with Kygo for "It Ain’t Me" and Best Collaboration with Charlie Puth for "We Don’t Talk Anymore" — so now's the time to celebrate friendship!

We've gone through the archive for you, so without further ado, here's a brief history of Selena the social butterfly at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Her first VMAs Getty Images Here's Selena Gomez with a familiar face. This was all the way back in 2010, before Selena and Justin Bieber were even a couple.

Befriending the GOAT Getty Images Selena hosted the VMA pre-show in 2011, where she got to interview a bevy of stars, including Adele, who took home three awards that night. You know why Adele's hair is so big? It's full of Moon people.

It's official Getty Images Bieber and Gomez, or "Jelena" as we lovingly called them later on, were official on the 2011 red carpet. That was the same year that Justin brought his pet snake, Johnson. Perhaps Taylor Swift will take a page from his book this year?

Her idol Anthony Harvey/Getty Images Selena has been very vocal about her love for Britney Spears, and while she was hosting the 2011 VMA pre-show, she had the chance to meet — and interview! — her idol. Here's Selena covering Britney for more proof of fandom.

Her other friend Taylor Getty Images Together, Taylor Lautner and Selena presented the award for Best New Artist to Tyler, the Creator. They look chummy, right?

Longtime mates Getty Images Backstage, Gomez got some time to catch up with her Barney & Friends castmate Demi Lovato. The two singers go waaaaay back — from making vlogs on YouTube to starring in the Disney Channel's Princess Protection Program.

Taking time for fans Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for MTV) Fastforward to 2013, where Selena walked the red carpet and stopped by the bleachers for some selfies with fans.

Supermodel super love Kevin Mazur/WireImage for MTV Gomez was seated next to best friend Taylor Swift at the 2013 show. Chanel Iman sat to her left, and together, they watched that epic NSYNC reunion. Here they are catching their breath and posing for photos.

24 Karat friendship Jemal Countess/FilmMagic A photographer captured this sweet moment at the 2013 show, when Bruno Mars and Selena shared a friendly hug. Look at Willow photobombing in the background!

Pop pals Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic One Direction presented Selena Gomez with the Best Pop Video award for "Come & Get It," and they gave her plenty of support onstage as hundreds of fans crowded around.

The one and only John Shearer/Getty Images Unless you've had your head in a jar of guacamole for the past decade, you know that Taylor Swift and Gomez are the BFFs of all BFFs. Swift brought SG as one of her many, many red carpet dates in 2015. Here's a cute pic of them alone, though.

Getting goofy John Shearer/Getty Images Hey, the VMAs have us feeling like dancing too! Gomez couldn't help but wiggle around with Hailee Steinfeld (another one of Taylor's VMA dates) backstage.

Their empire Christopher Polk/MTV1415/Getty Images The Swift squad got front row at the 2015 show, and Gomez got a serene moment with Serayah during a commercial break.

After-party catch-ups Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Republic Records These two friends also go back to the Disney Channel days. Nick Jonas and Gomez were seen catching up at the Republic Records after-party, with Joe Jonas DJ-ing in the foreground. I can only imagine the memories swapped that night...

Old friends Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic Three years after they starred in Spring Breakers together, Gomez and Vanessa Hudgens shared a lovely embrace at a VMA after-party in 2015. They also have that Disney connection, so it was definitely a night of reunions.

And new friends! Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic While Selena was chatting up Vanessa Hudgens, Emily Ratajkowski joined the conversation, and a new friendship began.

The crew Allen Berezovsky/WireImage After the 2015 show, Gomez took a walk with Prince Royce and Kseniya Durst. If you remember, Gomez had collaborated with Royce on his 2013 track "Already Missing You," so this was no chance encounter.

Squad power Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Here's a full pic of Selena and her friends -- new and old. So glamorous. Which friends will she make this year?

The 2017 VMAs touch down at the Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, August 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. See the full list of nominees and vote for Best New Artist now!