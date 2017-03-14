Becoming Mrs. Eason: How Jenelle Evans Is Preparing For Her Wedding Day

In a few weeks Jenelle Evans and David Eason will be joined in holy matrimony. A Teen Mom 2 celebration is just around the bend!
And as the MTV lovebirds -- who announced their engagement in February shortly after welcoming daughter Ensley Jolie -- get ready to say "I do," the bride-to-be has been documenting a fair share of nuptials prep. Weddings don't just plan themselves, after all!
Take a look at Jenelle's road to becoming a Mrs., below -- and be sure to keep watching the couple every Monday on Teen Mom 2 at 9/8c!
The date reveal
September 23, 2017 will be a special day for these future spouses.
A sea of dresses
The mother of three traveled to New York City to find the perfect ensemble. And, fortunately, she committed to THE frock!
Tasting some cake
So many delicious-looking slices on that plate.
Ready to wear
Now if we could only see inside the garment bag...
All suited up
David helped Jace get his ensemble fitted correctly (awww!)
Bride and flower girl unite
Jenelle and David's daughter Melissa had a girls' outing -- complete with some gowns.