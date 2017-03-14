Jenelle Evans' Instagram

From dress shopping to cake tasting, the 'Teen Mom 2' cast member is gearing up to say 'I do'

Becoming Mrs. Eason: How Jenelle Evans Is Preparing For Her Wedding Day

In a few weeks Jenelle Evans and David Eason will be joined in holy matrimony. A Teen Mom 2 celebration is just around the bend!

And as the MTV lovebirds -- who announced their engagement in February shortly after welcoming daughter Ensley Jolie -- get ready to say "I do," the bride-to-be has been documenting a fair share of nuptials prep. Weddings don't just plan themselves, after all!

