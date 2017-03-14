Ariana Grande And Seth MacFarlane 'Almost' Die Singing A Broadway Tune

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Ariana Grande and Seth MacFarlane might seem like an unlikely duo, but the two actor/singers have a love for Broadway that makes them go together like PB&J... or Elphaba and Glinda... or the Beauty and the Beast... or, uh, the two cats from Cats.

For the latest episode of Apple Music's Carpool Karaoke series, Grande and MacFarlane took on The Little Shop of Horrors' "Suddenly Seymour," while driving around Los Angeles. The Family Guy creator and the VMA nominee tangled their voices while belting out harmonies, and you got to admit, it's pretty decent!

There was only one hiccup -- and that's when MacFarlane stopped abruptly just as Grande was about to hit her high note -- but they managed to smooth it over.

“We almost died! But the belting was more important!” Grande said after they finished the song. “I like that we didn’t skip a beat. That is what comes from being a theater person. You stay in it!”

Of course, this isn't the first time Grande has "almost died," but I digress.

Grande is nominated for Artist of the Year at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. Her video for "Side to Side" is also up for Best Choreography.

The 2017 VMAs touch down at the Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, August 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. See the full list of nominees here and vote for Best New Artist now!