These Social Media Superstars Are Coming To Total Request Live

The Total Request Live family is growing.

The TRL franchise -- which is set to premiere on October 2 from MTV’s iconic Times Square studio -- is adding social media superstars Eva Gutowski, Gabbie Hanna and Gigi Gorgeous to the daily live show. The trio will serve as social media correspondents on the broadcast and they join previously announced hosts Amy Pham, D.C. Young Fly, Erik Zachary, Lawrence Jackson and Tamara Dhia, and correspondent Liza Koshy.

In addition, the three personalities just unveiled the program's new logo with posts across their social media channels:

Learn more about Eva, Gabbie and Gigi below -- and don't miss their first appearance on this network during the 2017 Video Music Awards red carpet this Sunday night at 8/7c. And be sure to stay with MTV News for more TRL updates.