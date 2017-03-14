These Social Media Superstars Are Coming To Total Request Live

The Total Request Live family is growing.
The TRL franchise -- which is set to premiere on October 2 from MTV’s iconic Times Square studio -- is adding social media superstars Eva Gutowski, Gabbie Hanna and Gigi Gorgeous to the daily live show. The trio will serve as social media correspondents on the broadcast and they join previously announced hosts Amy Pham, D.C. Young Fly, Erik Zachary, Lawrence Jackson and Tamara Dhia, and correspondent Liza Koshy.
In addition, the three personalities just unveiled the program's new logo with posts across their social media channels:
Learn more about Eva, Gabbie and Gigi below -- and don't miss their first appearance on this network during the 2017 Video Music Awards red carpet this Sunday night at 8/7c. And be sure to stay with MTV News for more TRL updates.
-
Eva Gutowski
Multi-hyphenate YouTube content creator, actress, author, designer, and influencer Eva Gutowski is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after young talents in Hollywood, finding success across both digital and traditional platforms. Gutowski is perhaps best known for her highly successful YouTube channel MyLifeAsEva, which currently boasts over 8 million subscribers and continues to grow daily. Her weekly videos range from fashion and beauty tips to day-in-the-life vlogs, travel diaries, do-it-yourself projects, comedy content/parodies, and more. Gutowski also serves as creator and creative director of It’s All Wild, the much buzzed about clothing line and lifestyle destination she launched in July 2017 for the chic and adventurous girl-on-the-go. On-screen, Gutowski can most recently be seen as the star of the YouTube Red original series "Me and My Grandma" which she co-created and executive produced. Gutowski published her first book "MyLifeAsEva: The Struggle Is Real" with Simon & Schuster in February 2017.
-
Gabbie Hanna
Gabbie Hanna rose to prominence with a comedic and bare-boned presence on Vine, which she managed to translate into over 4.5M YouTube subscribers. She has been nominated for 2 Teen Choice Awards and has developed a fan base of almost 20M followers across all platforms. She’s headlined Fullscreen’s “Drop The Mic” tour and stars in YouTubeRed’s original series ESCAPE THE NIGHT. Her first book, Adultolescence, will be released in September by Atria/Keywords. She can also be seen regularly performing at The Laugh Factory in LA.
-
Gigi Gorgeous
As a transgender female, Gigi Loren Lazzarato inspires and entertains with her story and larger-than-life personality. Gigi has worked with top tier brands such as Crest, Pantene, Too Faced, MAC, and L'Oreal. She has a year-long endorsement deal with Revlon for 2017. Gigi has appeared on the cover of The Advocate and FASHION Magazine as well as on-camera for Access Hollywood, Inside Edition, Nightline and more. Gigi’s feature-length documentary This is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival and on YouTube Red in February 2017. In June 2017, Gigi was named one of Time Magazine’s “25 Most Influential People on the Internet.”