Getty Images

Demi, Camila, 5H, And More Will Battle It Out For The VMA Song Of Summer Award

Your ballots have been cast, the votes have been tallied, and those VMA Moon Person trophies are getting prepped and polished for your fave artists to take home this weekend. But first, we’re revealing the lineup for one final category: Song of Summer, presented by Verizon.

Fifth Harmony’s “All in My Head (Flex)” nabbed the coveted award last year, and they’re nominated again for the Gucci Mane-featuring hit “Down.” Will they pull off back-to-back wins? Or will Demi Lovato, Luis Fonsi, Camila Cabello, or one of the other worthy contenders steal the crown?

Voting for Song of Summer opens on Thursday, August 24, at 1 p.m. ET, and will run for 36 hours in a Snapchat Our Story that will celebrate all the nominees. The winner will be revealed during the live VMA pre-show, which airs at 3 p.m. PT. See the full list of nominees below, and prepare to vote for your fave!

“Shape of You” - Ed Sheeran

“Despacito (Remix)” - Luis Fonsi ft. Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber

“XO Tour Llif3" – Lil Uzi Vert

“There’s Nothing Holding Me Back” - Shawn Mendes

“Down” - Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane

“OMG” - Camila Cabello ft. Quavo

“Wild Thoughts” - DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller

“Sorry Not Sorry” - Demi Lovato

The 2017 VMAs touch down at the Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, August 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. See the full list of nominees here and vote for Best New Artist now!