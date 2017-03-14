MTV Renews Fear Factor For Second Season

There's about to be some new ludicrous (see what we did there?) Fear Factor challenges: The series is returning for Season 2!

MTV announced today (in advance of tonight's season finale) that the reinvented Ludacris-hosted program will return with 20 new episodes in 2018. More creepy critters and scary stunts are on the way (and shrieking, plenty of that too).

“I’m looking forward to season two of Fear Factor and it being more ludicrous than the 1st season,” Ludacris said in a statement. “Pun intended.”

What was your favorite Fear Factor Season 1 moment? Sound off in the comments and check out a sneak peek below from tonight's finale below (and be sure to watch at 10/9c).