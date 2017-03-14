Getty

Nicki Minaj Faces Off Against Blac Chyna In Yo Gotti's 'Rake It Up' Video

Yo Gotti and Nicki Minaj must have raided a home improvement store for their "Rake It Up" music video, released Monday (August 21) on Tidal. The clip includes too many rakes to count, but the leaves aren't changing color or falling to the ground. In this alternate universe, money grows on trees, and Nicki's yard is littered with wads of cash. Casual.

After a hard day of yard work — literally raking in cash is exhausting, you know — Nicki blows off some steam by twerking in a kiddie pool, because anything is possible in Yo Gotti's world. Then, it's time to hit the road and challenge Blac Chyna to a race. (Participating in Katy Perry's celebrity basketball game apparently didn't satisfy Nicki's thirst for competition.)

Buckle up for the ride!

Who wins? Watch the full thing on Tidal here to find out. (Don't worry, you don't need a subscription to stream the video.)