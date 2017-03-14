Get Fired Up With Thirty Seconds To Mars' New Song

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Thirty Seconds To Mars believes in you, but do you believe in yourself? Their new song can help with that. "Walk On Water" is a powerful anthem that's equal parts inspirational and motivational. The fiery lyrics — "Do you believe that you can win this fight tonight?" — will mentally prepare you for whatever challenges you're facing.

The song's lyric video, released Tuesday (August 22), is especially moving. Last July 4, the band sent camera crews to all 50 states, plus D.C. and Puerto Rico, to capture what "A Day in the Life of America" looks like across the country. Fans also submitted their own videos from the holiday. See a small part of the footage below:

Frontman Jared Leto is putting together a documentary with the rest of the clips. "I hope to be surprised, but I think that it will be a lot like we think of America,” he told MTV News when the project was first announced. "I think it will be epic and beautiful and unexpected. I think it'll be challenging and provocative. I think that we will find quite a bit out there that we weren’t particularly searching for, and that’s what great about crowd-sourcing."

Stay tuned for more exciting things from Thirty Seconds To Mars. Their fourth album is coming soon, and they're taking the stage at the 2017 Video Music Awards. Expect their performance to be just as powerful as "Walk On Water."

The 2017 VMAs touch down at the Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, August 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.