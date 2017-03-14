12 Burning Questions We Need Answered At The 2017 VMAs

Well, guys, it’s almost time for takeoff. The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards are just a few days away, and we’re impatiently awaiting all the mind-blowing performances, red carpet arrivals, and acceptance speeches in store.
The VMAs are sure to give us plenty of iconic moments, but we’re also hoping the star-studded event gives us answers to some seriously BURNING questions we have. Check out a dozen of them below, and keep your fingers crossed that we get our answers come Sunday, August 27!
-
Will The Weeknd and Selena Gomez make their awards show debut?Getty Images
The picture-perfect couple made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala back in May, but have yet to hit an awards show together. That could change at the VMAs, where The Weeknd is nominated for five awards, including Video of the Year and Artist of the Year. Those wins would be so much sweeter with his girl by his side, right?
-
Will either Harry Styles or Zayn Malik become the first One Direction member to win a Moon Person?Getty Images
Harry’s high-flying “Sign of the Times” video earned him two nods, for Best Visual Effects and Best Pop (a category 1D won five years ago, for “What Makes You Beautiful”). Zayn, meanwhile, is nominated alongside Taylor Swift for Best Collaboration for their Fifty Shades Darker hit “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever.” If either of them win, they’ll become the first One Direction members to win a Moon Person. And hopefully they’ll thank their 1D lads in their acceptance speech, because that would just be the icing on the cake.
-
Will Kendrick Lamar perform something new?Getty Images
Kendrick has a history of breaking out fresh, unreleased bars at awards shows and televised performances. He did it at the 2015 BET Awards, where he added a new verse to “Alright.” He did it again during his 2015 performance on The Colbert Report, where he debuted an untitled song that he supposedly wrote the day before. And then he did it at the 2016 Grammys, where he closed his set with a fierce, never-before-heard song. What will he do for the VMAs? It’ll be his first solo award show performance of the DAMN. era, so anything’s possible.
-
Will Fifth Harmony wear matching outfits?Getty Images
The fierce foursome have a long history of slaying the red carpet in matching styles, and we’re dying to know if they’ll coordinate this year.
-
Will Miley Cyrus do anything shocking this year?Getty Images
In 2013, she twerked in barely-there latex. In 2014, she tearfully looked on as her date, a formerly homeless young man, accepted her Video of the Year award. And in 2015, she hosted the show while wearing a ton of crazy outfits and dodging disses from Nicki Minaj. Miley’s gotten a lot more mellow lately — she’s taking a very back-to-basics approach for her Younger Now era — so will she pull off anything shocking this year?
-
Will Ed Sheeran and Shawn Mendes crash each other’s sets?Getty Images
After Ed joined Shawn at a concert last week to duet on “Mercy,” we wouldn’t be surprised to see them onstage together again.
-
Will P!nk perform any beloved throwback hits?Getty Images
Last year, Rihanna served up a four-part greatest hits medley to celebrate her Video Vanguard win. We already know this year’s recipient, P!nk, is gracing us with a performance of her new single “What About Us,” but will she add some throwback hits to the mix? That’d be a surefire way to, ahem, get the party started.
-
Will the Kardashian-Jenner clan come to party?Getty Images
It’s not a proper VMA bash without some representation from America’s First Family. Whether it’s Kylie, Kendall, Kim, or even North West, the Kardashian and Jenner ladies always come to slay the carpet. Here’s hoping they make another stylish VMA appearance.
-
How many times will Katy Perry change outfits?Getty Images
As the VMA host, Katy’s going to be on camera a lot, meaning she has ample opportunity for costume changes. When Miley hosted in 2015, she managed to wear 16 different outfits in one night, so we’ll see if Katy bests that record!
-
Which squads will rule the night?Getty Images
From Taylor Swift’s girl gang in 2015, to Beyoncé’s protégées in 2016, stars’ squads are always welcome to tag along at the VMAs. Wonder who’ll be giving us squad goals (do people still say that?!) this time around.
-
Will Lorde wear her beloved Adidas shoes?Getty Images
I mean... can you really picture her wearing anything else? The Artist of the Year nominee has been rocking her trusty Adidas Superstars all the damn time lately: in her “Green Light” video, at Coachella, at other awards shows, during her Vevo sessions videos, and so on and so forth. Bet on seeing those same sneakers on the VMA stage this weekend.
-
And most importantly, who's going to win?!
The biggest question of all! Those coveted Moon Person trophies are prepped and polished, and now they need new homes. We'll find out soon!
The 2017 VMAs touch down at the Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, August 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. See the full list of nominees and vote for Best New Artist now!