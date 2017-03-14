Some familiar programs plus a few new series will be coming to your small screen

Deep Breath: Here's Your First Look At MTV's Fall Lineup

This fall, MTV is the place to be.

The network just offered a first look at all of the shows coming in the not-so-distant future, thanks to a jam-packed promo shown at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. Trying to take a deep breath (like the video, below, suggests), but it's proving to be a challenge (pun intended -- more on that soon).

Let's break down the deets on the upcoming programs, with the help of some GIFs:

Soon we will know who takes The Challenge XXX crown...

...and Teen Wolf will continue its final "heart-pounding" season.

The returning series are as follows: 1) Wild 'N Out

2) Ridiculousness

3) Teen Mom 2

4) Are You the One?

and 5) Siesta Key

(ahhh, a minute to "soak up the sun" with Juliette)

New series (some surprises here!) include a show that heads to the mountains and follows a bunch of Shredders,

an addition to the Teen Mom franchise called Teen Mom New Jersey,

previously announced Catfish spinoff Catfish: Trolls,

going back in time (with Lance Bass!) for 90's House,

Dare to Live with videographer Rory Kramer and his famous musician friends,

and The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars (with Johnny Bananas and...Riff Raff).

Last, but certainly not least, legendary shows Unplugged and TRL are returning.

"Whew!" indeed.