We’re Not Done Yet: Khalid, Gucci Mane, And More Will Perform At The 2017 VMAs

It’s officially VMA week, and we’re celebrating by adding even more names to our already-stacked lineup of performers.

First up, Gucci Mane will join Fifth Harmony to perform their Best Pop-nominated smash “Down.” Rapper Logic, who’s nominated for Best Fight Against the System, will also join the party, performing his powerful hit “1-800-273-8255” with Best New Artist nominee Khalid.

Khalid won’t be the only rising star onstage — fellow Best New Artist hopeful Julia Michaels will perform during the show, as will “Congratulations” hitmaker Post Malone.

The new wave of performers will join a star-studded VMA roster that includes previously announced acts Kendrick Lamar, Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, Lorde, The Weeknd, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Fifth Harmony, and Shawn Mendes. Host Katy Perry will also take the stage, as will Video Vanguard Award winner P!nk.

We’ll see it all when the 2017 VMAs touch down at The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, August 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. See the full list of nominees here and vote for Best New Artist now!