Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Red Carpet Action: These MTV Stars Just Arrived At The VMAs

Hey, Farrah Abraham -- lookin' good!

The Video Music Awards is MTV's biggest night -- and fittingly, a bunch of ladies and gentlemen who appear regularly on this network are on hand to watch host Katy Perry, soak in the hottest musical performances and see who walks away with a coveted Moonperson. Brace for some history-making, indeed.

From the Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 ladies to the Teen Wolf gang and more, these diverse groups posed for photographers on the red carpet as they made their way inside the pop culture event. Let’s take a look at them below:

  • Farrah Abraham
    Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
  • Nev Schulman and Laura Perlongo
    John Shearer/Getty Images for MTV
  • Jenelle Evans and David Eason
    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
  • Tyler Posey
    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
  • Lawrence Jackson, Tamara Dhia, Erik Zachary, Amy Pham and DC Young Fly
    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
  • Chanel West Coast
    Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
  • Gigi Gorgeous
    Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
  • Ludacris and Eudoxie Mbouguiengue
  • Ian Bohen
    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
  • Rory Kramer
    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
  • Karlous Miller
    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
  • Dylan Sprayberry
    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
  • Max and Priscila Joseph
    Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
  • Beau Mirchoff
    John Shearer/Getty Images for MTV
  • Matt Rife
    Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
  • Justina Valentine
    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
  • Gary Shirley
    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The 2017 VMAs begin at the Forum in Inglewood, California, tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

VMAs 2017