Tyler Baltierra's Instagram

The 'Teen Mom OG' mama described the occasion as 'awesome'

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have openly chronicled their open adoption since their 16 and Pregnant debut back in 2009. And this past weekend, the Teen Mom OG couple reunited with their firstborn Carly and her parents Brandon and Teresa:

Before the MTV family saw Carly for the first time in more than two years, Tyler posted a glimpse of daughter Novalee en route.

"On our way to see Carly!!!" the doting dad captioned the Instagram photo above. "Can't wait to watch this cutie play with her birth sister #OpenAdoption #Blessed."

And post gathering, the doting dad shared some heartwarming updates about the special day:

Offer your supportive words for the Teen Mom OG clan in the comments -- and for a trip down memory lane, relive Cate and Ty visiting Carly during Season 2 in the clip below!