Katy Perry's Star-Studded 'Swish Swish' Includes A Game Of Thrones Cameo

Before Katy Perry blasts into outer space to host the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards this weekend, she's hitting the court. Her "Swish Swish" music video drops this week, and Monday's (August 21) teaser announced the star-studded cast: Nicki Minaj (who features on the track), Game of Thrones' Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (a.k.a. The Mountain), Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo, Glee's Jenna Ushkowitz, and more celebrities. They're lacing up their sneakers for a basketball game to remember.

"Swish Swish" pits the Tigers against the Sheep, a nod to the song's lyrics: "A tiger / Don't lose no sleep / Don't need opinions / From a shellfish or a sheep."

Perry's serves as captain of the Tigers, while The Mountain captains the Sheep. Game of Thrones fans remember what happened the last time someone crossed The Mountain, so Perry will need all the luck in the galaxies to win this battle.

The 2017 VMAs touch down at the Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, August 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. See the full list of nominees here and vote for Best New Artist now!