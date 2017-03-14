Nick Jonas Posted A Sweet Nostalgic Pic For Demi Lovato's Birthday

Jesse Grant

'I know you won't ever let me live it down that you're a month older than me...'

Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas have been friends for a really, really long time, and have celebrated a whole bunch of birthdays since their Camp Rock days.

That means there's plenty of photographic evidence to enjoy from their younger years — including some regrettable sartorial choices involving neon green bandanas and purple flannel — and that's exactly how Jonas opted to share some love with his longtime pal and former tourmate on the occasion of her 25th birthday.

Who needs cake when you've got an adorable throwback pic at the ready, and from one of your oldest and dearest friends at that?

Happy birthday, Demi!