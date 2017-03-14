Ludacris's Biggest Hit Was The Perfect Rallying Cry For An Atlanta Anti-Hate March

Seth McConnell/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Get out the way, indeed

As tens of thousands of Americans take to the streets to counter-protest and show up white supremacy in the wake of Charlottesville, one group of those raising their voices did so with a little help from Ludacris.

Or, specifically, from Luda's biggest hit, which totally works as a protest anthem after making one little adjustment.

On August 19, thousands of people hoisting signs condemning the alt-right and Trump participated in an anti-hate march in Atlanta. A whole street echoed with the cries of "MOVE, TRUMP!/GET OUT THE WAY," a small enough tweak to the Fear Factor host's 2001 smash, "Move Bitch," that personalized it for the occasion.

As you can see, Luda approved their message and their creative spin on his song. The chorus remains catchy as hell, and it seems like Atlanta agrees.