Pink's Kids Ride The Tour Bus Like The Tiny Rock Stars They Are

Samir Hussein/WireImage

When it comes to living the road life like their pop star mama, P!nk's daughter, Willow, and her baby son, Jameson, are chill as can be — especially on the tour bus.

P!nk just wrapped a European run of tour dates, and her little ones were along for the ride. Willow and James are frequent stars of her Instagram — Jameson made his social media debut only a couple of days after he was born back in December — and they were all smiles for Mom for this cute pic in between cities.

Look at the smiles on that little dude and dudette!

Now that her European jaunt is through, P!nk is heading back to the States and joining us at the MTV Video Music Awards, where she'll be dubbed this year's recipient of the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

Brace for impact, as the 2017 VMAs touch down at the Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, August 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. See the full list of nominees here and vote for Best New Artist now!