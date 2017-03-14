Jay-Z Paid Tribute To Chester Bennington With A Live Throwback To Their Collaboration

Jeff Kravitz / Frank Hoensch

Thanks to its hugely popular hybrid of a single, "Numb/Encore," the Collision Course EP — the joint effort of Jay-Z and Linkin Park that redefined what a mash-up can do in 2004 — forever fused the rapper and the nu-metal band.

In the wake of Chester Bennington's tragic death on July 20, the music of Linkin Park has been on the minds of devoted fans and friends, especially — and Hov took time out of his headlining set at England's V Festival to pay his respects to his late collaborator.

Jay's dedication was sweet and simple, and he shared a few words before launching into the song. After asking that the lights be brought down for a second, he encouraged the crowd to "light it up" for Bennington and cheer as loudly as they could: "Please make some noise so he can hear you all the way in heaven tonight."

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda shared a clip of the performance, along with a simple message of LP's own for Mr. Carter: "We appreciate you."