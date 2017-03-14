Girls Trip Is Officially This Year's R-Rated Comedy Champion

Universal Pictures

The raunchy trek to the Big Easy is laughing all the way past $100 million at the box office

Major congrats to Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish, and citrus, because we will truly never look at a grapefruit the same way ever again.

Girls Trip continues to draw crowds to the theater weeks after its premiere to the point where it just secured a huge accomplishment at the box office.

Girls Trip has officially cleared the $100 million mark, making it the first R-rated comedy to do so since last summer's Bad Moms. As The Hollywood Reporter points out, Girls Trip is the first adult-geared comedy to earn that distinction in 2017, as others in the category — Baywatch, The House, and Rough Night — haven't lived up to the standard set by this raunchy, feel-good romp through New Orleans.

A round of applause for the Flossy Posse on this well-deserved honor, and may they celebrate with a rowdy second line down Bourbon Street and an absinthe toast. (Just not too much absinthe, as we've already seen how THAT goes down with this group of gals.)