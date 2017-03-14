New Riverdale Season 2 Trailer Teases Archie's Dark Side

The CW

Archie Andrews is mad as hell, and he's not going to take it anymore! To be fair, if your dad was shot by a masked assailant at Pop's, you'd be pretty mad too.

The first season of Riverdale ended on a major cliffhanger with Fred Andrews bleeding out on the linoleum floor of Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe. Fred's fate will be revealed by the end of the Season 2 premiere, and the newly released trailer does not bode well for Archie's dad. In the 30-second teaser, Sheriff Keller says that he has "some tragic news to share." Cut to Archie's blood-stained cast and varsity jacket. So, yeah, things don't look great.

But this is Riverdale, a place where nothing is as it seems. The promo also teases a steamy scene between newly minted lovebirds Archie and Veronica in a shower. (At least we think that's Archie.) Meanwhile, Betty is squaring off against her mother Alice, who ominously teases that a war is brewing in Riverdale following Fred's shooting. We also see a glimpse of Jughead looking oh-so-tormented.

A few observations: Betty is wearing a Pop's waitress's uniform, which is a fabulous wink to her TV mom Mädchen Amick's Twin Peaks past; and Archie has a gun!!! Why does he have a gun? Has Archie gone full dark, no stars? And will this bring him closer to Betty? We'll have to wait and see.

October has never felt so far away.