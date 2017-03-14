Seth Rogen Spills That Superbad Inspired A Jersey Shore Catchphrase

Vince Bucci / Jeff Kravitz

Superbad — the coming-of-age buddy comedy that gave us McLovin, a reason to never, ever use a bottle of laundry detergent as a vehicle for beer, and the hilarious comedic chemistry of Jonah Hill and Michael Cera — came out ten years ago. (Yes, we're truly that old.)

To celebrate a decade of Seth and Evan's adventures, Seth Rogen (who wrote the movie with his own high school BFF, Evan Goldberg) revisited Superbad on Twitter by sharing his favorite, trivia-worthy factoids about his semi-autobiographical opus — and one of them involves the origin story of an iconic Jersey Shore abbreviation.

In addition to revealing that a pre-Eastbound & Down Danny McBride was an extra in a party scene and that the movie was the first one to bring the word "fingerfuck" to the big screen, Rogen said that The Situation, Pauly D, and the rest of the Jersey Shore gang got "DTF," one of their favorite phrases, from the flick.

Just think: If Seth and Evan never went to Jules's party, or if Seth didn't get period blood all over his leg from dancing too close with a stranger, or if they'd never attempted to get save that bottle of Goldslick, Jersey Shore would be without one of its most formative utterances and a key component to their cultural identity.