Are You The One? Introduction: Presenting The Season 6 Cast Members

22 singles -- and $1 million on the line

Are You the One Season 6 is fast approaching (September 20!) -- and that means it's time to get to know a brand-new crop of extremely attractive ladies and gents who will be trying their damnedest to connect with their perfect match and pocket their share of $1 million. Truth Booths and Matchup Ceremonies await -- in the Big Easy!

Without further ado, meet the 22 young men and women who will be featured on the hit matchmaking series with brand-new host Terrence J, and stay with MTV News as we gear up for the season premiere of Are You the One? on Wednesday, September 20 at 10/9c!

  • Alexis
  • Alivia
  • Audrey
  • Diandra
  • Geles
  • Jada
  • Keyana
  • Nicole
  • Nurys
  • Uche Nicole
  • Zoe
  • Anthony
  • Clinton
  • David
  • Dimitri
  • Ethan
  • Joe
  • Kareem
  • Keith
  • Malcolm
  • Michael
  • Tyler
