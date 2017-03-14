Are You The One? Introduction: Presenting The Season 6 Cast Members

Are You the One Season 6 is fast approaching (September 20!) -- and that means it's time to get to know a brand-new crop of
extremely attractive ladies and gents who will be trying their damnedest to connect with their perfect match and pocket their share of $1 million. Truth Booths and Matchup Ceremonies await -- in the Big Easy!
Without further ado, meet the 22 young men and women who will be featured on the hit matchmaking series with brand-new host Terrence J, and stay with MTV News as we gear up for the season premiere of Are You the One? on Wednesday, September 20 at 10/9c!
-
AlexisKareem Black
-
AliviaKareem Black
-
AudreyKareem Black
-
DiandraKareem Black
-
GelesKareem Black
-
JadaKareem Black
-
KeyanaKareem Black
-
NicoleKareem Black
-
NurysKareem Black
-
Uche NicoleKareem Black
-
ZoeKareem Black
-
AnthonyKareem Black
-
ClintonKareem Black
-
DavidKareem Black
-
DimitriKareem Black
-
EthanKareem Black
-
JoeKareem Black
-
KareemKareem Black
-
KeithKareem Black
-
MalcolmKareem Black
-
MichaelKareem Black
-
TylerKareem Black