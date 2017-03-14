Katy Perry Has Good News And Bad News About Her Witness Tour

Getty Images

Katy Perry fans, your girl has good news and bad news about her upcoming Witness tour.

Let’s rip off the Band-Aid and get this out of the way first: Production delays have forced Perry to push back the planned September 7 opening date of her tour. The North American leg will now kick off on September 19 in Montreal, Canada. Six shows were pushed back due to the delays, but previously purchased tickets will be honored at the rescheduled dates or refunded.

Perry apologized to fans in an Instagram post, writing, “Due to unavoidable production delays, major elements of my tour stage design could not be available for me to rehearse on until this week. I’ll be spending the next few weeks taking the time to properly prepare the show to be an experience I am proud to share with you. I'm sorry for any inconvenience this causes, but hope everyone who sees the show will agree it was worth the wait.”

Despite the unexpected delay, things aren’t all doom and gloom. In better news, Perry revealed her impressive gang of opening acts: VMA Best New Artist nominee Noah Cyrus, Witness collaborators Purity Ring, and pop goddess Carly Rae Jepsen. Cyrus will be on the tour from September 19 through November 1, followed by Purity Ring from November 7 to December 20, and Jepsen will open from January 5 through February 5.

The Witness tour will take Perry across the globe until next August, but first, she’s set to host and perform at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on August 27. Get pumped!