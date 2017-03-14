Catfish Sneak Peek: This Love Hopeful Has A Mysterious Connection To Nev And Max

Catfish double-dipper Johnny earned a special place in the show's history when he became the first fraud and love hopeful to be featured on the long-running series. But he might just lose the distinction of being the only cast member to be on both sides of the MTV program.

In a sneak peek of this week's episode, Nev and Max get their trademark introduction email from a woman named Jasmine, who's concerned that her best friend is being catfished. But the message becomes extra-interesting when Jasmine says Nev and Max have "helped" her pal -- whose name she fails to include -- in the past.

"We've helped him before?" Max asks aloud. "Wait -- maybe she didn't say his name for a reason..." Let the speculation begin!

So what does Nev think about the vague, looming case? Watch the video to find out, and be sure to catch this mysterious Catfish installment on Wednesday at 10/9c!