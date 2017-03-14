Ed Sheeran Crashed A Shawn Mendes Concert And Fans Went Wild

Getty

Shawn Mendes's Illuminate tour is in full swing, and fans who saw him perform at Brooklyn's Barclays Center Wednesday night (August 16) got an extra-special surprise: Ed Sheeran joining your boy onstage! They played "Mercy" together, but you can barely hear their voices over the screaming crowd. If you were lucky enough to see this awesomeness in person, you'd probably be screaming, too.

If you missed this priceless moment, fear not. Mendes and Sheeran are separately taking the stage at the upcoming 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, where they're both nominated in the Best Pop category.

"Castle On The Hill" is also up for Best Cinematography, and Sheeran himself will face off against Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, and Lorde for Artist of the Year. It's unclear exactly how so much talent will fit on one stage, but expect some out-of-this-world shenanigans.

The 2017 VMAs touch down at the Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, August 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. See the full list of nominees here and get voting now!