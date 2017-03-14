Why Kendrick Lamar May Be The Greatest Rapper Alive In 2017

Getty Images

Before Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. arrived in April, he unleashed the pre-drop teaser “The Heart Part 4,” in which he declared, “I am the greatest rapper alive.” Three months later, he said the same thing during a radio interview with Real 92.3, answering, “I got to” when asked if he considers himself the greatest. Then he said it again in a Rolling Stone cover story last week, while discussing the touchy subject of ghostwriting in rap.

“I called myself the best rapper. I cannot call myself the best rapper if I have a ghostwriter,” he said. “If you're saying you're a different type of artist and you don't really care about the art form of being the best rapper, then so be it. Make great music. But the title, it won't be there.”

There’s no mincing words here: Kendrick believes he’s the best, period. And judging by the year he’s had so far, he may be right. Because on top of all the technical criteria that makes a rapper great — the flow, the storytelling, the energy, the influence, etc. — the VMA nominee has continued a six-year, four-album hot streak that doesn’t seem to be dimming anytime soon. So does this year really belong to him? Let’s break down seven reasons why it might.

