Get to know the "Say You Won't Let Go" singer

10 Things You Never Knew About James Arthur

You may know British singer/songwriter James Arthur as the man responsible for making you ugly-cry to his emotional hit song "Say You Won’t Let Go." But while the UK "The X Factor" season nine winner has received acclaim across the pond, he's just beginning to make his name known Stateside. So, we've rounded up 10 things you might not know about him.

1. He Has Been Homeless In The Past And Spent Time In Foster Care

This past experience is what inspires a lot of his music and allows him to connect with fans who may be going through a hard time.

2. He Didn’t Make The Cut The First Time He Tried Out For "The X Factor"

I know, we’re shocked too. Second time’s the charm!

3. Then, He Almost Got Eliminated Once He Did Make It On The Show

The judges were torn, but fans at home voted to save him. We got your back, James!

4. “Say You Won’t Let Go” Is His First Big Hit In The U.S.

Released in September 2016, the single peaked at no. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100, James Arthur has completely wooed us Americans.

5. He Has His Initials Tattooed Behind His Ear

It looks so cool on him — is it weird if we get matching ones?

6. Out Of All The People He Admires, His Sisters Top His List

James Arthur once said at a performance, “My sisters are the most important people in my life, they’re everything to me.”

7. His Favorite Pizza Topping Is Extra Cheese

A classic choice.

8. He’s A Big Fan Of Boxing

You can often find him scrolling through UFC stats on his phone 👊

9. His Favorite Emoji Is The Eye Roll Emoji

🙄🙄🙄

10. He Loves Old School R&B

It doesn’t get any better.

