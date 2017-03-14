Johnny Bananas And Leroy Are Trading The Challenge For Fear Factor

Johnny Bananas and Leroy know the ins and outs of The Challenge, but can the Dirty 30 pals apply their combined success on another MTV competition series? Bye, TJ Lavin -- and hello, Ludacris!

In a sneak peek of this week's Fear Factor, the six-time champ and two-time finalist are partners and will be tested in a brand-new frightening arena. So how are the guys feeling before they're put to the test?

"I'm nervous -- I'm going to do my best. I don't want to let this man down," Leroy reveals in the video above, while Bananas adds that he is "stepping out" of his comfort zone.

So what do the guys have to do on FF? And will they be successful? Watch the clip to find out, and don't miss the entertaining duo on two MTV programs this Tuesday beginning at 9/8c!