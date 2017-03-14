P!nk Dances Away The Pain In Mesmerizing New Music Video

P!nk lets her body do the talking in her latest music video, and by body, I mean her dance moves. "What About Us," like many of her visuals, has some seriously impressive choreography. Did you really expect any less from an artist known for flying above her audience?

"What About Us" — off Beautiful Trauma, her upcoming seventh album due out October 13 — unfortunately doesn't include any aerial stunts, but P!nk kills it even when she's on the ground. The multiple dance routines reflect how complicated relationships — platonic, familial, or romantic — can become in the face of adversity.

After over 17 years in the music industry, P!nk clearly knows how to make a statement through her songs. That's why she's receiving the coveted Video Vanguard Award at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards later this month. She's also performing during the big night, which includes sets by Katy Perry (the show's host), Miley Cyrus, Kendrick Lamar, and more of your faves. Hopefully P!nk still has some high-flying tricks up her sleeve.

The 2017 VMAs touch down at the Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, August 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. See the full list of nominees here and get voting now!