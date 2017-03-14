Challenge Couple: Are Laurel And Nicole Still Together?

Laurel and Nicole met and fell for each other during The Challenge: Invasion of the Champions. But now, it appears that the Champ and the Underdog are no longer together.

"Some things aren't meant to last forever, they're just there for that time," the Real World: Skeletons alum captioned the photograph above with the Free Agents winner. "So let it be and move on, learn and grow from it. Every new relationship teaches you something take the positives with the negatives and use it as you please."

Nicole -- who gushed about commemorating the lovebirds' six-month anniversary back in May -- shared the same image on Twitter and added the message "At the end of everything I just want to be happy." The Fresh Meat 2 veteran has not yet commented on the relationship.

