8 Scandalous Revelations From The Keeping Up With The Kardashians Oral History

Kim almost walked away from her wedding to Kris Humphries — and her mom was totally supportive of it.

Kim's second marriage — to basketball player Kris Humphries, one that took place in 2011 and lasted for 72 days — was filmed for the show, and the episode would go on to bring in ratings that the series has yet to top. (It also brought in a staggering $10 million in ad revenue.) Reflecting on that painful period in her life, Kim explains how the assumption that the marriage was a sham for the show is a faulty one — and reveals that her mom gave her a way out before the ceremony that she didn't take.

"There was all this attention on the wedding, and I thought maybe it was just the pressure of the show giving me this anxiety," she remembers. "My friends told me I just had cold feet, but even the producers said, 'You don't seem happy. You don't have to go through with this.' The night before, my mom pulled me aside, off camera, and was like, 'This isn't it for you. Why don't you go away and I'll handle it?' I felt like, if I pulled out now, everyone's going to think I just did it for the show. Then afterwards, people were saying, 'You have to stay married for a year,' but I physically couldn't do it. When I made the decision [to divorce], everyone said it was made up for the show. Everyone really wanted to take me down ... Think about this realistically: If it was for the show, don't you think we would have found someone that signed off? Someone OK with getting married and getting divorced two months later? If it's for a show, don't you think you'd want as little legal trouble as possible? This was real emotions, real feelings. People fuck up."