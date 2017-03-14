A$AP Mob Made 30 Rock Their Playground For 'Feels So Good' Performance

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

A$AP Mob's new album, Cozy Tapes Vol. 2: Too Cozy, drops on August 25, and in advance of that, the crew has been out promoting the album's singles "Wrong" and "RAF" with colorful videos. On Tuesday night (August 15), the crew — including Rocky, Ferg, Twelvyy, and more — stopped by The Tonight Show for a new one: a cinéma vérité take on their new song "Feels So Good."

Instead of utilizing the studio stage for a normal performance, the Mob members took the show backstage for an off-the-cuff rendition in a wide-open production area. Well, that's where it began anyway, before they used most of what's immediately available at 30 Rockefeller Plaza as their playground.

Saturday Night Live sometimes lets us peek backstage at 30 Rock for extended bits during the monologue, and of course, there was an entire series that took place behind the scenes at the NBC headquarters that ran for seven years. Still, there's something really cool when a group says, nah, let's not use the expensive television studio we have at our disposal. Let's just film the thing in the gritty production area instead.

