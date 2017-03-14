A$AP Ferg Interviews Dapper Dan About His Legacy In Fashion And Harlem

MTV News

The month of August — or AWGEST — belongs to A$AP Mob. All month long, the Harlem-based hip-hop collective is dropping projects like A$AP Twelvyy’s debut album 12, A$AP Ferg’s mixtape Still Striving (arriving on August 18), and A$AP Mob’s Cozy Tapes Vol. 2: Too Cozy, the follow-up to last year's Cozy Tapes Vol. 1: Friends. On top of new music, A$AP Rocky's initial AWGEST announcement promised the launch of "content, videos, and a whole bunch of other kool shit," reminding us all that the Mob are not only dudes with myriad interests, but are emblematic of a generation of Harlem creatives carrying on the neighborhood's tradition of pushing culture and art forward.

The neighborhood's influence on culture stretches back to literary innovators like Langston Hughes and Zora Neale Hurston, and jazz pioneers like Duke Ellington and Billie Holiday, but one of Harlem's living legends is Daniel Day, better known as Dapper Dan. Dan's designs defined the look of hip-hop in the '80s and '90s, and the Mob's own A$AP Ferg counts him as one of his mentors.

MTV News got the two of them together for a special conversation about Harlem's influence on fashion and Dapper Dan's legacy today. Check out the video above to see it in full.