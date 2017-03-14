Dare To Live: This Man Is Giving Musicians The Ultimate Adventure

Get to know videographer Rory Kramer before his series premieres on August 29

Dare to Live -- MTV's music-infused docuseries premiering on August 29 -- will feature musicians embarking on outrageous, thrill-seeking adventures. All thanks to Rory Kramer.

So who is the man responsible for helping artists (such as The Chainsmokers, Kanye West, Steve Aoki, Martin Garrix and Krewella) take a step outside of their comfort zones? Rory is a world-renowned music videographer -- and after struggling with depression and overcoming adversity, he altered his life course to pursue his passions. Rory is best described as a “professional life liver” who dedicates his time to capturing precious moments.

"We're all going to die one day, but not everybody is going to dare to live," Rory declares on the brand-new program.

He travels the world to film some of the biggest names in music during events such as major festivals and concerts. Rory has directed official music videos for Justin Bieber, The Chainsmokers, Tori Kelly and others -- and some of his footage and life story came together to create Avicii’s “The Nights” music video.

Get to know Rory even better when Dare to Live premieres on Tuesday, August 29 at 11/10c (immediately following The Challenge).