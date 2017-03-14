Mindy Kaling Finally Addresses Her Pregnancy For The First Time

Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Nearly one month after news first broke of her pregnancy, Mindy Kaling is finally opening up about what motherhood means to her. In a new interview for Sunday TODAY, she said she's "really excited" about becoming a mom.

"It's so unknown to me," Kaling told host Willie Geist in the clip below. "I have a lot of control over a lot of aspects of my life, and this is one where I'm like, OK, it's out of my hands, which is kind of a fun feeling."

The Mindy Project creator and comedian followed up with a fitting joke: "It's so easy to criticize parenting until you're a parent, so one of the nice things about becoming a parent is that I'll be able to openly criticize other parenting because I will have a child."

Interestingly enough, her Mindy Project character also welcomed a son in Season 4, and Kaling wrote numerous episodes about how having a child changes, well, everything. But in real life, Kaling draws inspiration from her late mom, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2012.

"My mom was incredibly fierce and so devoted to us, just loved us and really wanted us to be happy no matter what we did," Kaling explained. "My career choice was not something that she was familiar with and she was just so supportive of that. And if I could give that to my child, just that open-mindedness, I'd be so happy."