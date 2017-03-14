How Do The Game Of Thrones Avengers Compare To The Real Avengers?

HBO / Marvel Studios

On the most recent episode of Game of Thrones, Jon Snow assembled his Avengers. (Or at least everyone on the internet made the same pop culture joke.)

It was the first time we've seen so many of our Thrones faves unite for the same cause. No matter how ill-advised the plan may be — Jon has never grasped the concept of "common sense" — the King in the North, along with Tormund Giantsbane, Jorah Mormont, Beric Dondarrion, Thoros of Myr, Sandor Clegane, and Gendry, stepped out beyond the Wall at the end of the episode, ready to rumble with the Night's King and his horde of wights. (Ser Davos is there in spirit.)

HBO

Sounds pretty dumb, right? Yeah, well, it is, but just because the odds are stacked against them doesn't mean Jon won't find a way to actually kidnap a wight and drag its undead ass south to King's Landing.

Call them whatever you want — The Magnificent Seven, S(now) Club 7, and Snowcean's Seven are just a few of my personal favorites — but these are the Avengers of Westeros, and they are ready to kick some White Walker butt. (And, like the Avengers themselves, they're all woefully unprepared for the fight ahead.) But how do they compare to the real Avengers? Let's take a look.

Marvel Studios