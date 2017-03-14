Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Cara Delevingne Is Releasing Her First Novel Sooner Than You Think

Fashion model, actress, and newly-minted singer Cara Delevingne is adding yet another job to her long list of endeavors: author. Her first novel, Mirror Mirror, arrives October 5 — just five days before John Green's highly anticipated Turtles All the Way Down. (Remember when she starred in the film adaptation of his Paper Towns?)

"It's a story about friendship, identity and the fact that appearances can be deceiving," Delevingne wrote Tuesday (August 15) in an Instagram post revealing her book's cover. "I'm in love with the characters Red, Naomi, Leo and Rose who are feisty and vulnerable in equal measure and I can't wait for you to meet them."

Delevingne previously described Mirror Mirror as a "twisty coming-of-age story" about four 16-year-old teens struggling to navigate "the minefield of school and relationships." Something tells me this story will be extremely relatable.