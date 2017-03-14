Taylor Swift Wins Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Former DJ

Getty Images

After six days in court, a verdict has been reached in the Taylor Swift groping trial. On Monday (August 14), a jury of six women and two men unanimously decided that former radio DJ David Mueller assaulted and battered Swift at a meet-and-greet in June 2013.

Swift is being awarded $1: a symbolic sum meant to convey that her lawsuit was never about money and was intended to be “an example to other women who may resist publicly reliving similar outrageous and humiliating acts.”

The judge had previously tossed out a portion of Mueller’s case, saying he failed to prove that Swift personally intended to have him fired when she reported the incident to his bosses. Mueller similarly accused Swift’s mother, Andrea Swift, and her radio liaison Frank Bell of intending to have him fired. The jury found that they did not.

The trial lasted less than a week, but that was just the final hurdle in a legal battle that stretches back more than two years. Mueller first sued Swift for defamation in 2015, claiming he was fired after the pop star accused him of grabbing her butt during a meet-and-greet photo session in June 2013. That prompted Swift to countersue, alleging sexual assault.

Swift has reportedly attended every day of the trial but has not appeared in public. She has yet to comment on the case.