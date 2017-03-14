Teen Mom 2 Dilemma: Is Aubree Obligated To Spend Father's Day With Adam?

Aubree always spends Father's Day with Adam -- but during this week's Teen Mom 2 episode, Chelsea contemplated her daughter's holiday schedule.

"Things like Father's Day are sensitive because it's not fair for Cole. Why does she have to go over there?" Chelsea wondered aloud to her producer Mandi (moments prior Aubree said she "played" with her other parent during the June day). "I mean, it was their weekend, but I'm just saying." She then added of her new husband, "He deserves that time and wants it."

But how does Cole himself feel about this tricky topic?

"He's like, 'Why doesn't this drive you insane?' And it does, but I've been dealing with this for seven years," Chelsea revealed (Aubree has also admitted that Adam usually sleeps when she is at his parents' house but did not indicate that occurred at their Father's Day celebration). "If I thought about this all the time and let it affect me every single time, do you know how depressed I would be?"

"It makes you mad though," Mandi stated, while Chelsea said that Adam needs to either "be around or go away."

But what do you think? Aubree has not expressed her views about Father's Day outright on the television series and might be content with her current situation. However, her mother and stepdad have feelings about the seven-year-old's time with Adam. So should Chelsea fight for Aubree to be with them on the holiday? Or is it best for the couple to avoid the dilemma and let Adam keep this time? Sound off in the comments, and don't miss a brand-new episode of Teen Mom 2 on Monday at 9/8c.