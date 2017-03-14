13 Times Fifth Harmony Worked The Red Carpet In Matching Outfits

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Will history repeat itself at the 2017 VMAs?

When Fifth Harmony aren't working from home, they're working the stage or the red carpet. At the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, they'll be doing BOTH. That's right — your girls are officially performing at the big show, hosted by Katy Perry. "Down," the lead single off 5H's upcoming self-titled album, is also up for two awards: Best Pop and Best Choreography.

It's too bad there's no VMA statue for coordinating outfits, because Fifth Harmony are seasoned pros in that category. Lauren Jauregui, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane Hansen, and Ally Brooke Hernandez — plus Camila Cabello, who left the group last December — started matching their clothes during their X Factor days, and becoming a foursome didn't change their fashion choices.

Will 5H keep the trend going at this year's VMAs? We'll find out Sunday, August 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. In the meantime, let's revisit their past #twinning moments.

2013 MTV Video Music Awards Larry Busacca/Getty Could they BEE anymore precious in those black and yellow outfits? (Sorry. I'll see myself out.) 2013 Radio Disney Music Awards Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty 5H know how to rock a red lip. Classic. 2014 Radio Disney Music Awards Frederick M. Brown/Getty So little time, so many pastels. 2014 MTV Video Music Awards Christopher Polk/Getty At their first VMAs, Fifth Harmony performed "Boss" during the preshow and took home the Artist to Watch award. It's crazy to think about how far they've come since then. 2015 People's Choice Awards Christopher Polk/Getty Pink and black go nicely with a red carpet. 2015 Billboard Music Awards Jason Merritt/Getty It looks like 5H turned up the glamour on their previous bumblebee look. 2015 MTV Video Music Awards Frazer Harrison/Getty Normani's sheer blue dress stands out perfectly here. How do you think they decide who gets to stand in the middle? 2015 American Music Awards Jason Merritt/Getty Whatever their method, Normani snagged the coveted center spot at least three times in 2015. 2016 MTV Video Music Awards Jamie McCarthy/Getty When in doubt, you can never go wrong with an LBD. 2016 Radio Disney Music Awards Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty 🎶 I'm blue, da ba dee da ba dye 🎶 2016 Billboard Music Awards David Becker/Getty I see you, Normani and Camila, pulling an Angelina Jolie with your legs. 2016 CMT Music Awards Mike Coppola/Getty Don't let the white gowns fool you. According to their latest music video, 5H definitely aren't angels. 2017 People's Choice Awards Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Sit down, millennial pink; blush pink is the new black.

The 2017 VMAs touch down at the Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, August 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. See the full list of nominees here and get voting now!