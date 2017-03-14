Beyoncé Shows Her 'LOVE.' For Kendrick Lamar With A Post-Gig Slideshow

Monica Schipper / C Flanigan

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy had a mommy-daughter date at Kendrick Lamar's DAMN. tour on August 6, and the occasion was well worth revisiting with a bumpin' soundtrack and some additional appreciation for her rad outfit.

Set to Lamar's "LOVE.," Bey turned to her social media platform of choice to share a close-up of her camo/chain/FILA-flashing look (and her Louis Vuitton purse customized with "IT'S NOT YOURS" blazing across the front), along with some clips of her and Blue breaking it down to K. Dot's set.

Blue's all smiles — it seems like she's officially eager to join the family business — and Lamar was happy they stopped by, as evident by his "Good times!" comment on the post.

Outfit goals, hair goals, parenting goals, night out goals: 30 seconds, and Beyoncé's simple concert post gives us a whole new aspirational level to live up to.