Why Is This Catfish Victim Afraid For Her Life?

In a sneak peek of this week's episode, Nicole tells her unconventional story to Nev and Max

This week's Catfish installment is not a love story -- but rather a tale of impersonation gone horribly awry.

In a sneak peek of the episode below, Nicole explains how multiple people have used her photos to generate phony online profiles and that these crummy cyber folks have "taken relationships from me." But that's only the beginning -- and her story only gets darker.

"A few years ago at Gay Pride, I was walking and this guy literally came up and grabbed me," Nicole reveals to Nev and Max in the video above. "He was like, 'Hey,' and I was like, 'Who the f**k are you?'"

Turns out, Nicole didn't know the gentleman, who soon said he was frustrated that Nicole had "disappeared."

"I said, 'I don't know who you are,'" Nicole remembers. "He said, 'We were dating -- you were sending me dirty pictures. I was going to move cross country for you.' [But] it was not me."

When Max asks Nicole if she fears for her life, she gets brutally honest.