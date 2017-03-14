Fifth Harmony Forgot Their Halos In New 'Angel' Music Video

Simco

Fifth Harmony serve look after look in their latest music video, "Angel," off their upcoming self-titled album. But don't let the title deceive you; this song isn't exactly angelic. In fact, it's downright devilish.

"Way too young to be up in handcuffs / Wasn't tryna spend my life on the phone with ya," Lauren Jauregui sings in the pre-chorus. The chorus itself is way more blunt: "Who said I was an angel?"

While "Down," 5H's single with Gucci Mane, is about looking out for your partner, "Angel" is about looking out for yourself.

Fifth Harmony — 5H's first LP since Camila Cabello left the group last December — drops August 25, just two days before your girls take the stage at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. Expect their performance to be just as fierce as their music videos.

The 2017 VMAs touch down at the Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, August 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. See the full list of nominees here and get voting now!