Watch Frank Ocean Turn The Stage To Ice With A String Section

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Frank Ocean, king of canceled festival appearances, has actually been pretty faithful about his live commitments lately. After pulling the plug on his headlining summer slots at Sasquatch! and Hangout earlier this year, Ocean recently performed at Panorama in New York City, NorthSide in Denmark, and FYF in Los Angeles. This is all to say that any time Ocean is back onstage is a good time, and his recent gig at Sweden's Way Out West was an even better time than usual, based on some fan-captured footage.

As The Fader points out, Ocean was joined by a sprawling string ensemble (as well as his usual backing band) for the Blonde cuts "Good Guy," "Ivy," and "Nikes," as well as Channel Orange's "Forrest Gump," and "Never Can Say Goodbye," a Jackson 5 cover.

You can see a good chunk of the set in the video below, including how the strings flip the "Ivy" rendition here into a mournful elegy unlike the spritely pop tune found on Blonde.

Ocean is scheduled to close out festival season this weekend at Finland's Flow Festival. We'll have to wait and see what surprises he brings with him there.