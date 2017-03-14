2 Chainz Broke His Leg So Now He’s Performing In A Pink Wheelchair

Getty Images

2 Chainz had a crazy surprise for fans when he kicked off his Pretty Girls Like Trap Music tour last night (August 9) in Arizona: he rolled onstage in a bright pink wheelchair.

Turns out, the rapper broke his leg less than two weeks ago and even had surgery on it, but that wasn’t enough to make him listen to his doctor’s orders and cancel his tour. Instead, as he explained in a lengthy Instagram post to fans, he thought, “Maybe it means God wants me to use my mind and be creative.”

His solution certainly was imaginative: 2 Chainz found a pink wheelchair, scrawled the word “trap” on the back, and performed his entire set with his leg hoisted up. Think of it as the trap version of Dave Grohl’s giant throne, which the Foo Fighters frontman used on tour after he broke a leg.

“If you look up resilient in the Webster dictionary it's gone be a picture of me rocking a fucking show in a pink wheelchair!!” 2 Chainz wrote on Instagram, and it’s hard to disagree with him — this is a GOAT move from someone who clearly loves his fans. He capped off the message with this gem of advice: “Remember never let anyone or anything get in the way of you being great! If I can do it you can too.” Amen to that.